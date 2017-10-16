LAHORE, Oct 16 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board,
Najam Sathi has dispelled the impression that Sri Lanka is
not visiting Pakistan to play a T20 international match on
October 29 here at Gadaffi stadium.
“The Lankan side will be playing the third and the last
T20 of the ongoing series at Lahore as earlier announced”,he
confirmed this while talking to media here on Monday at
Allama Iqbal airport on his return from Auckland, on Monday
morning after attending ICC meeting.
Chairman PCB said Lankan team short visit will be followed
by the visit of the West Indies team in October for three
T20 matches.
“We have started our preparations to host the Lankan side
in the same way we hosted the World XI last month and we look
tour to the tour of the Lankan side to have international cricket
in Pakistan”,said Najam Sathi.
Chairman PCB said on the side lines of the ICC meeting he
had productive talks and meetings with the officials of the
Sri Lankan Board who have granted permission to their side to
visit Pakistan .
It many be mentioned here that ten contracted players of
the Sri Lankan side has asked their cricket board to shift the
T20 game at natural venue, instead of Lahore.
To a question he said PCB is engaged in a legal battle
against Indian Cricket Board for not fulfilling its commitment
regarding bilateral series between the two countries.
“InshAllah (God willing) we will be winning this case as
India signed a MOU on bilateral series and then backed out of
it due to which we suffered huge financial losses and we want
compensation in this regard”,he said.
Sri Lanka to play T20 in Lahore
LAHORE, Oct 16 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board,