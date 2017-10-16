Sri Lanka to play T20 in Lahore

LAHORE, Oct 16 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board,

Najam Sathi has dispelled the impression that Sri Lanka is

not visiting Pakistan to play a T20 international match on

October 29 here at Gadaffi stadium.

“The Lankan side will be playing the third and the last

T20 of the ongoing series at Lahore as earlier announced”,he

confirmed this while talking to media here on Monday at

Allama Iqbal airport on his return from Auckland, on Monday

morning after attending ICC meeting.

Chairman PCB said Lankan team short visit will be followed

by the visit of the West Indies team in October for three

T20 matches.

“We have started our preparations to host the Lankan side

in the same way we hosted the World XI last month and we look

tour to the tour of the Lankan side to have international cricket

in Pakistan”,said Najam Sathi.

Chairman PCB said on the side lines of the ICC meeting he

had productive talks and meetings with the officials of the

Sri Lankan Board who have granted permission to their side to

visit Pakistan .

It many be mentioned here that ten contracted players of

the Sri Lankan side has asked their cricket board to shift the

T20 game at natural venue, instead of Lahore.

To a question he said PCB is engaged in a legal battle

against Indian Cricket Board for not fulfilling its commitment

regarding bilateral series between the two countries.

“InshAllah (God willing) we will be winning this case as

India signed a MOU on bilateral series and then backed out of

it due to which we suffered huge financial losses and we want

compensation in this regard”,he said.