Squash tourney to prepare players for SAG commences on Monday

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP):As part of its preparations for South Asian Games (SAG), the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) will hold Pakistan International Squash Tournament for country’s players only from August 26-30 at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad. The 13th South Asian Games are scheduled to be held at Kathmandu, Nepal from December 1-10.

A spokesman of PSF said on Sunday that the tournament was being held to prepare players for the SAG.

“In continuation of our previous practice, we would be sending our teams during these Games for participation in Individual and Team events,” said on Sunday.