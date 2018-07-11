Spouse of Haroon Bilour to contest elections from PK 78: Danyal Bilour

PESHAWAR, Jul 11 (APP):Spouse of Haroon Bilour who died on late Tuesday night due to suicide attack at a corner meeting of Awami National Party, will contest elections from PK 78 constituency.

Talking to media men here on Wednesday, Danyal Bilour, son of slain Haroon Bilour, said his mother will now contest elections from PK 78 constituency (former PK-3 constituency).

Haroon Bilour’s wife is daughter of former minister of Sindh Irfanullah Marwat, and grand daughter of former President of Pakistan, late Ghulam Ishaq Khan.

In response to a question, Danyal Bilour said terrorists cannot succeed in brow beating their family from participating in political process.

“The vests of suicide bombers will end, but our chests not,” Danyal remarked and hastened to add that we will continue to take part in democratic process of the country.

“I and my mother will continue the mission for which my father, Haroon Bilour and grand father, Bashir Bilour sacrificed their lives,” he expressed the resolve.