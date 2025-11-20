Zimbabwe defeat Sri Lanka by 67 runs

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 20 (APP):Zimbabwe outplayed Sri Lanka by 67 runs in their second encounter of the T20I Tri-Series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Zimbabwe posted a fighting total of 162 for 8 in their allotted 20 overs after being sent in to bat. They suffered an early setback when opener Tadiwanashe Marumani (10) became the first wicket to fall.

Meanwhile, Opener Brian Bennett top-scored for the visitors with a composed 49 off 42 deliveries, falling just one run short of a well-deserved half-century.

His dismissal came at the hands of Wanindu Hasaranga, who delivered a crucial spell for Sri Lanka, also removing Ryan Burl (18) and Tony Munyonga (0) to finish with figures of 3 for 32.

Skipper Sikandar Raza continued Zimbabwe’s momentum with an aggressive 47 from 32 balls, sharing a solid 61-run stand for the third wicket with Bennett. However, he too fell just short of a milestone as Sri Lanka struck back in the middle overs.

Sri Lankan debutant, Eshan Malinga further tightened the screws by claiming 2 for 27, dismissing Brendan Taylor (11) and Tashinga Musekiwa (11).

The lower order struggled to accelerate, with Brad Evans (4) failing to make significant contributions, while Tinotenda Maposa (5) and Graeme Cremer (3) remained unbeaten at the close.

Sri Lanka’s bowling effort was rounded off by Maheesh Theekshana and Dushmantha Chameera, who picked up a wicket apiece, ensuring Zimbabwe were kept in check despite partnerships at the top.

In response, Sri Lanka produced a disappointing batting display, collapsing to 95 all out in the 20 overs. The side struggled to build partnerships, with wickets falling at regular intervals and no batter apart from the captain managing to offer sustained resistance.

Skipper Dasun Shanaka top-scored with a fighting 34 off 25 balls, while Bhanuka Rajapaksa (11) was the only other batter to reach double figures. The rest of the lineup failed to make an impact, opener Pathum Nissanka (0), Kamindu Mendis (9), Maheesh Theekshana (8), Wanindu Hasaranga (8), Kusal Mendis (6), Kusal Perera (4), Dushmantha Chameera (1), Eshan Malinga (1) and Nuwan Thushara (1) all fell one by one, leaving Sri Lanka well short of a competitive total.

Zimbabwe’s bowlers delivered a disciplined and clinical performance. Brad Evans led the attack with excellent figures of 3 for 9, while Richard Ngarava claimed 2 for 15. Tinotenda Maposa, Sikandar Raza, Graeme Cremer and Ryan Burl chipped in with a wicket apiece to seal a comprehensive bowling effort. Sikandar Raza was declared Player of the match.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan Deputy Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Sugath Thilakaratne, visited the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium to witness the match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. However, Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in the next encounter of the T20 Tri-Series on Saturday.