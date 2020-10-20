Zimbabwe cricket team arrive in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP): A 32-member Zimbabwe cricket squad arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday to play two limited-overs series against Pakistan.

Zimbabwe players will undergo a seven-day isolation period, starting from Wednesday before they commence training at the Pindi Cricket Stadium Rawalpindi from October 28.

They will play three ODIs and as many T20Is against Pakistan. The ODI series is scheduled for October 30, November 1 and 3. Then the two teams will travel to Lahore for the T20 series – set for November 7, 8 and 10.

The series is crucial for Pakistan as it will be launching its bid to qualify directly for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 by taking on Zimbabwe in the three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches.

The ICC has introduced the Super League to provide context to ODI cricket and will serve as a qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 with the hosts and other top seven sides automatically booking their spots for the India event.

Featuring 13 teams, the 12 Test-playing countries and the Netherlands, the Super League will see each side play four home and four away three-match series.

The three ODIs were originally scheduled for Multan, but have been moved to Rawalpindi due to logistical and operational challenges.

The change in the ODI venue also changed the venue for the three Twenty20 Internationals as initially these were planned to take place in Rawalpindi.

Zimbabwe last toured Pakistan in 2015 for three ODIs and two T20Is. However, they now return after international cricket has resumed in Pakistan with full force following the successful tours of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in the 2019-20 season.

In addition to this, HBL Pakistan Super League, for the first time in its young history, was staged in Pakistan until the last four matches were postponed on 17 March due to the Covid-19 pandemic. These matches of the fifth edition will be staged in Lahore on 14, 15 and 17 November.

Series schedule:

21-27 Oct – Isolation period & practice

28-29 Oct – Practice at Pindi Cricket Stadium

30 Oct – 1st ODI, Pindi Cricket Stadium

1 Nov – 2nd ODI, Pindi Cricket Stadium

3 Nov – 3rd ODI Pindi Cricket Stadium

4 Nov – Travel to Lahore

5-6 Nov – Practice at Gaddafi Stadium

7 Nov – 1st T20I Gaddafi Stadium

8 Nov – 2nd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium

10 Nov – 3rd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium

12 Nov – Zimbabwe departure for Harare