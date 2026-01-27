Zarrix, Shayan shine as Pak-China Friendship Tenpin Bowling C’ship concludes

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP): Zarrix, Shayan, Asma Ghanzanfar, Ibrahim and Arfah Raja emerged as the standout champions as the Pak-China Friendship Tenpin Bowling Championship concluded here on a high note.

The multi-category tournament, organized under the auspices of the Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF), wrapped up at the Leisure City Bowling Club with impressive performances across open, deaf and junior divisions.

Zarrix lifted the women’s open title after a commanding display, with Noor claiming second place and Maryum finishing third.

In the men’s open category, Shayan secured the championship title, followed by Armughan in second and Saad in third position.

Asma Ghanzanfar dominated the deaf women’s event to take the gold, while Ambreen Zehra earned silver and Zoya Wajid took bronze.

Among the young talents, Ibrahim topped the boys under-12 category, with Khubaib and Wasif securing second and third places respectively.

In the girls under-12 section, Arfah Raja claimed first position, ahead of Ayesha (second) and Isma Jawad (third).

President of the Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, Ijaz-ur-Rehman, attended the closing ceremony as chief guest and distributed prizes to the winners and participants.