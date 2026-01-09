Zaman steals show against ElShorbagy in thrilling Karachi Open Clash

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 09 (APP):Pakistan’s Noor Zaman’s has put up an amazing fight against the legendary Mohamed ElShorbagy, World No. 9 and former World Champion, in a thrilling 5-set match at the Rich Venus Karachi Open 2026.

Mohamed ElShorbagy (ENG) beat Noor Zaman (PAK) 3-2, 11-2, 11-8, 6-11, 8-11, 11-9 (58m), said a press release.

ElShorbagy, a 3-time British Open Champion, 3-time US Open champion, and a total of 50 titles in his illustrious career, praised Noor Zaman, saying “What a player he is in his early career!”

The Rich Venus Karachi Open 2026, is being held from January 6 to 11, and has a total prize money of $121K USD.