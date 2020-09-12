Yousuf wants to help youngsters with his experience

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP):Former Pakistani Skipper Mohammad Yousuf wants to use his experience to help-out the youngsters, saying he was eager to serve his country once again.

Pakistan’s fourth highest Test run-getter and second most runs scorer in ODIs, Yousuf, had been appointed as the batting coach at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC), in Lahore, last month.

“I will try to share my experience with the youngsters as batting coach with regards to technique and other related areas. I am eager to serve my country once again,” cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted him as saying.

“I was available earlier as well but things could not work out. I’m glad that I’m part of the setup right now because of the presence of many great players, whom I have played with, like Mushtaq Ahmed and Waqar Younis,” he said.

Yousuf also brushed aside the notion that he isn’t comfortable while working alongside national team’s batting coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq.

“I have no issues with working alongside Misbah. Whatever I said about him is in the past now. We are working under the same umbrella with different domains but our common goal is to work for the betterment of Pakistan cricket,” he said.

He was also satisfied with the team’s performance on the recently concluded tour of England.

“The tour of England is always a tough one, especially when you are going there for the first time but our team played some really good cricket and remained competitive throughout the tour.

I was impressed with the way Shan Masood and Abid Ali played. Babar Azam is a world class player and he is only going to get better if he continues to put in the hard yards,” he said.