Yasir Khan strikes 173 not out, Aamer Yamin bags 6-37 on opening day of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy third round

ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (APP):The opening day of the third round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy was headlined by Abbottabad’s Yasir Khan and Multan’s Aamer Yamin as the former struck an unbeaten century and the latter bagged a six-for.

Yasir Khan struck his maiden first-class century against Islamabad at the Marghzar Cricket Ground, Islamabad as his unbeaten 173 took Abbottabad to a strong total of 375-4 in 90 overs at stumps.

The right-handed opening batter – who faced 245 balls striking 22 fours and three sixes – stitched a 95-run stand for the fourth wicket with Mohammad Bilal (33, 51b, 6x4s) and a 112-run fifth-wicket stand with Ahmed Khan (55, 73b, 6x4s, 3x6s) as Abbottabad piled on runs.

Faisalabad’s Ali Shan (95, 156b, 14x4s, 3x6s) fell five runs short of his second first-class century after he stretched his team’s innings from 47-6 to 212 all out in 61.2 overs.

For Multan, Aamer Yamin backed up his previous round’s five-for with impressive figures of 15-3-37-6 registering his 11th first-class haul of five or more wickets. In reply, Multan scored to 85-1 in 18 overs by close of play after losing opening batter Imran Butt with just 13 runs o the board.

At the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Peshawar dismissed Bahawalpur for a mere 131 in 54 overs with only Mubasir Khan resisting with an unbeaten 88-ball 48 hitting six fours. For Peshawar, Sufyan Moqim, Mohammad Amir Khan and Niaz Khan dismissed three batters each.

In turn, Bahawalpur’s Muhammad Imran took four wickets and effected one run out to reduce Peshawar to 59-5 before Waqar Ahmed (65 not out, 80b, 11x4s) and skipper Mohammad Haris (33 not out, 60b, 4x4s) took their team to 125-5 in 31 overs at stumps.

Lahore Whites’ off-spinner Haseeb-ur-Rehman (4-47) and pacer Mohammad Abbas (2-44) restricted Sialkot to 222 all out in 70.5 overs.

Sialkot’s Mohsin Riaz (76, 138b, 5x4s, 3x6s) and Ayaz Tasawar (52, 68b, 5x4s, 1×6) gathered 108 runs for the fourth wicket before they lost seven wickets for 50 runs. In turn, Whites were 38-2 at close of play with opening batter Abid Ali and night watcher Ubaid Shah on the crease.

Fata posted a competitive 312 all out in 77.1 overs at Imran Khan Stadium in Peshawar with the help of half-centuries from Mohammad Farooq (75, 92b, 8x4s, 3x6s), Mohammad Sarwar Afridi (54, 104b, 5x4s, 2×6) and vital contribution from Rehan Afridi (38, 62b, 4x4s) and skipper Khushdil Shah (34, 69b, 4x4s).

For Karachi Blues, Mohammad Asghar, Mushtaq Ahmed and Saqib Khan snapped three wickets each.