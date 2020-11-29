By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Nov 29 (APP):Three days trials for selection of a three member boys team and two member girls team for representing Pakistan in the Nick Faldo Series Grand Final to be held in Hanoi,Vietnam in March 2021 came to an inspiring end at the wonderful PAF Skyview Golf Course here on Sunday.

The successful event was held under the supervision of Pakistan Golf Federation team comprising Air Commodore Tariq Usman and Zahid Iqbal. The motivated young ones belonging to age categories, under 16, under 18 and under 21, most of whom had travelled to Lahore from Karachi, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Kharian, participation in trials was a purposeful experience and though only five achieved success, the others felt energized and motivated by the whole experience.

Distinction and notability in these trials was achieved by S Yashal Shah of Karachi Golf Club in the under 16 age group. High flier in age batch under 18 years was Mekayl Majid of Defence Raya while the whiz kid in age bracket under 21 years was Nouman Ilyas of Lahore Garrison. As for the girls, the illustrious ones were Hamna Amjad of AGC (under 16 years) and Parkha Ijaz of Defence Raya (under 21 years).

During the final round on Sunday, S Yashal Shah of under 16 years age set turned out to be the boy of brilliance ending the round with a score of 71 and an overall aggregate of 222, thus managing to emanate as the foremost player of the three days trials.

He owes this splendid rendition to many hours of committed practice on the golf course and vehement support of his father who wants him to become an international player of high standing. Runner up in the under 16 years category was his Karachi club mate Omar Khalid who played impressively but could not capture the top slot.

Under 18 years top one turned out to be Mikayl Majid of Defence Raya with a three days aggregate score of 226. His success can be attributed to talent, untiring hours on the practice range and good coaching by his father. Hopes to pursue his dream of surfacing as a champion of caliber. His rival during the trials was Damil Ataullah who had to be content with the runner up slot.

Victorious one in the under 21 years group was Nouman Ilyas of Lahore Garrison. His aggregate score for the three days was 229, three strokes better than his nearest competitor Usama Nadeem of IBEX Sargodha.

Triumphant one in under 16 years Girls category is Hamna Amjad of AGC, her scores being 82,77 and 77 and aggregate summing upto 236. Runner up was Abiha Syed with an aggregate score of 246. And Parkah Ijaz of Defence Raya wins selection in under 21 years bracket her scores being 77,67 and 82, the total adding upto 226. Her sister Rimsha Ijaz(Defence Raya) was runner up.

At the conclusion of the three days trials gold medals were awarded to the selected ones,Yashal Shah, Mekayl Majid, Nouman Ilyas, Hamna Amjad and Parkah Ijaz alongwith a letter of invitation signed by the golf icon, Nick Faldo.

The runners up were given silver medals. Awards were handed over by Air Vice Marshal Zafar Aslam, Air Officer Commanding, Central Air Command at PAF Skyview Golf Course Lawns.