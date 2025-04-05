World Jrs Tennis Championship kicks off

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 05 (APP):The ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Juniors Tennis Championship Leg-1 kicked off here at the PTF Tennis Complex on Saturday.

As many as 38 boys and 21 girls from 14 countries, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Singapore, Turkey, Japan, China, Austria, Uzbekistan, the UK, Canada, Russia, Sweden, Korea, and Sri Lanka are participating in the Championships.

The championship honors the memory of Zainab Ali Naqvi, a talented young tennis player from Karachi who tragically passed away on February 12, 2024, due to a heart attack while participating in an ITF Junior Tournament in Islamabad.

Aisam ul Haq Qureshi, President -PTF, paid a heartfelt tribute to Zainab, saying, “The tennis fraternity will always remember Zainab’s passion and dedication to the sport.” He extended a warm welcome to the international players and wished all participants the best of luck.

Col. (R) Zia ud Din Tufail, Secretary General -PTF, emphasized that this tournament is a fitting tribute to Zainab’s legacy, promoting the values of sportsmanship and excellence that she embodied. The main draw will commence on Monday.

Boys Singles Qualifying 1st Round: Diar Amanbek (KAZ) beat Gota Inoue (JPN) 6-2, 3-6(13-11); Djamal Khakimov (RUS) beat Bilal Awais Janjua (PAK) 6-2,7-5.

The final round of the qualifying matches will be played on Sunday at 10am.