By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Feb 17 (APP):Some of the most popular cricket commentators will be commentating at this year’s HBL Pakistan Super League and the commentary panel for the month-long event that starts at the National Stadium Karachi on Saturday, 20 February, was unveiled Wednesday by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Pakistani commentators synonymous with the league including Bazid Khan, Ramiz Raja, Sana Mir and Urooj Mumtaz will be doing bi-lingual commentary while renowned Urdu commentator Tariq Saeed and Sikandar Bakht will be part of the panel as Urdu commentators.

A panel of world-class foreign commentators including David Gower, Simon Doull, Pommie Mbangwa, JP Duminy, Danny Morrison, Dominic Cork, and Alan Wilkins will complement their Pakistani counterparts in the T20 cricket extravaganza which has become one of the most popular yearly tournaments in the cricket calendar.

New Zealand’s former fast bowler and star commentator Simon Doull will be part of the HBL PSL commentary panel for the first time along with former South African all-rounder JP Duminy, who will join the commentary box for the second leg in Lahore. Pommie Mbangwa is another fresh entrant in the HBL PSL commentary box this year and he will be joining the commentary team in Lahore.

Alan Wilkins who has been one of the most popular HBL PSL voices, will be calling the tournament along with former England fast bowler Dominic Cork. Former England captain David Gower will also be part of the HBL PSL 6 commentary panel for the first time, joining the star-studded commentary roster for the Karachi leg of HBL PSL 6.

Another popular HBL PSL voice, New Zealand’s former fast bowler Danny Morrison will be commentating in the 20-match Karachi-leg that runs from 20 February to Sunday 7 March.

Tournament to be produced in Full HD mode: The consortium of Blitz Advertising/Transgroup & NEP will be responsible for providing the TV Production Services for the HBL PSL 6. The HBL PSL 6 will be produced with a 30 + camera setup, the production will be Full HD, while the majority of the lenses will be 4K for extra sharpness of the pictures.

The setup includes super slow motion cameras, ultra-motion, Spidercam with ‘Parvàz’, Hawkeye with all DRS enhancements, Buggy-cam with player interview capability and drone camera among others.

The coverage will be adorned with bespoke on air graphics and packaging designed specifically for the season, along with provision of in-depth analysis and statistics.

Fans will be able to enjoy wrap-around programming in the form of special pre and post-match studio coverage as well as a special weekly magazine show called HBL PSL Kahaniayan.

Babar Hamid, Director Commercial PCB said here:“We have worked very hard to improve our production standards and I am pleased to note that we have the consortium of NEP, Blitz and Trans Group working on this production for HBL PSL 6.

“I am also very pleased to welcome a star roster of commentators to HBL PSL once again. This year, we have focused on ensuring that we maintain the right mix between our established HBL PSL voices and new voices that will bring a fresh perspective to our coverage.”

Rao Omar Hashim Khan, Group Director Trans Group said:“Let me first congratulate PCB and our entire production team of NEP, Blitz and Trans Group consortium for the successful tour of South Africa to Pakistan. HBL Pakistan Super League is one of the leading leagues world wide and is a strong brand at home.

“Our entire team is excited to bring this production to the HBL PSL. I am sure audiences will enjoy spectacular games with state of the art production facilities.”

Saeed Izadi, President NEP Singapore said:“With the successful execution of South Africa tour of Pakistan and the exciting series finale of the last T20, like our partners in the consortium we are eagerly looking forward to the start of HBL Pakistan Super League 6.It takes a great team to deliver the best quality production and we are thrilled to be part of such a great team.

“We will be providing state of the art equipment and we aim to capture not only iconic moments, but every ball and the emotion of each player. That will be an enabler for the great commentators working on this season to bring every bit of the story to the fans. We are prepared for our contribution to make HBL PSL 6 more memorable.”

Ahsen Idris, Chief Executive Officer, Blitz Advertising (Pvt.) Limited said :

“After successfully managing the Pakistan South Africa series, the NEP, Blitz and Trans Group Consortium is keenly looking forward to undertake the production broadcast for HBL Pakistan Super League 6.

“The consortium partners are putting in their best efforts to further raise the bar for HBL PSL as being one of the biggest leagues in the international circuit by using latest technologies, a well-experienced crew, extensive camera coverage and a sleek studio show; all aimed at giving the viewers an exhilarating match viewing experience.”