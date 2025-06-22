WBPF President extends felicitations to PBBF

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 22 (APP): Following the recent elections of the Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation (PBBF), a wave of congratulatory messages has poured in from international bodybuilding circles.

The President of the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (WBPF), Datuk Paul Chua, along with his executive team, extended heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected officials of the Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation, said a press release.

In his special message, Datuk Paul Chua said, “We take great pride in Pakistan’s democratic and transparent success. This new chapter in Pakistani bodybuilding signifies a future filled with growth, unity, and enhanced global recognition.”

He emphasized that the elections, held under the supervision of the Pakistan Sports Board and conducted by the Board’s Election Commission through a fair, transparent, and legal process, have once again established the Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation as the only internationally recognized representative body for the sport.

The elected officials will serve a four-year term and are expected to lead the federation toward further professionalism and structured development.

Datuk Paul Chua said, “With this historic development, the chapter of all illegal, unrecognized, and controversial organizations related to bodybuilding in Pakistan is now closed for good.”

It is worth noting that the Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation is the sole national body officially affiliated with global institutions, including the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (WBPF), the Asian Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (ABBF), and the South Asian Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (SABPF).