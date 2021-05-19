Water sports facilities begin at Tanda Dam

KOHAT, May 18 (APP):Chairman District Development Advisory Committee, Ziaullah Bangash has said that scenic Tanda Dam has become the best tourist destination for people of southern districts after start of water sports facilities .

Ziaullah Bangash said that all water sports facilities like those of Khanpur Dam would be provided at the Tanda Dam as procurement of more water jets and boats was in final stages.

He said that water sports festivals would be held regularly to provide the best entertainment and tourists facilities to people which would also generate employment opportunities for local residents.

He said the mega project was launched through public-private partnership to promote tourism at Tanda Dam. With modern sports facilities, restaurants, waiting areas and family areas, it would attract local tourists from southern district, he added.

He said that covering an area of 405 hectares, Tanda in Kohat was another most suitable dam for promotion of eco-tourism and water sports having a big lake with water storage capacity of 65,000 acres feet.

Once development work and recreational facilities installed,the dam would be ideal location for local tourists from nearby districts Hangu, Kurram, Karak, Bannu and Peshawar to enjoy water sports facilities.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was developing picnic resorts on five small dams in different districts to promote ecotourism besides provide better recreational facilities to people.

Besides Tanda and Jalozai dam Nowshera, Kundal dam in Swabi, Chatri dam in Haripur and Jangza dam in Abbottabad district have been selected for development of tourism spots and others facilities for ecotourism and adventure sports lovers.