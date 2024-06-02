WAPDA wins Memorial Basketball Tournament

ISLAMABAD, Jun 02 (APP): WAPDA emerged victorious in a nail-biting showdown against Pakistan Air Force, clinching the All Pakistan Muhammad Majid and Abdul Nasir Memorial Basketball Tournament on Sunday at Siddique Memon Sports Complex Karachi.

In a fiercely contested match, both teams displayed exceptional skills and tenacity, battling until the final moments.

Wapda, however, seized control in the last quarter, securing a thrilling 68-67 points victory, said a press release.

Zainul Hassan of Wapda emerged as the hero of the day, contributing a stellar performance with 34 points, while teammate Muhammad Israr added 10 points, respectively.

Despite a valiant effort from PAF, Wapda’s dominance in the closing stages proved decisive. Umair Jan led the scoring for PAF with 26points, followed by Umair Siddiqui with 12 points.

Managing Director of United Medical and Dental College Dr. Bilal Faiz who was the chief guest of concluding ceremony presented the winning trophy to the captain of the Pakistan Wapda team while Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) Secretary General Khalid Bashir, Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) President Muhammad Yaqoob, Tournament chief organiser Dr. Umer Daraz Khan, PBBF Associate Secretary Yaqoob Qadry and other dignitaries were also present during the concluding ceremony.

Earlier In the third position match, Punjab Rangers secured a convincing 72-61 points victory against Islamabad, claiming the third position.