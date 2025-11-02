Monday, November 3, 2025
WAPDA clinches 54th National Gymnastics Championship trophy

LAHORE, Nov 02 (APP): WAPDA Gymnastics Team has yet again established its dominance in National Gymnastics by winning the 54th National Men’s Gymnastics Championship 2025, held at Karachi.
WAPDA spokesman told media here Sunday that with their outstanding performance, WAPDA gymnasts won as many as 15 Medals — 8 Gold, 4 Silver, and 3 Bronze. Among the Champions, WAPDA gymnast Muhammad Afzal was declared the Best National Player of the Championship for his exceptional skills.
Pakistan Army remained the runners-up, while Pakistan Railways secured third position in the Championship.
A total of seven teams participated in the Championship — WAPDA, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Railways, Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
