Wani vows to revive hockey after taking charge as PHF ad-hoc president

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani has pledged to revive and strengthen the country’s national game after assuming charge as the ad-hoc President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).

In s statement on Friday, following his appointment, Wani assured stakeholders of a comprehensive plan aimed at stabilizing the federation, rebuilding trust and revamping team management to restore Pakistan’s lost glory in international hockey.

“As the newly appointed ad-hoc President of PHF, I assure stakeholders of our commitment to revive and strengthen hockey in Pakistan,” he said, adding that immediate steps were being taken to address pressing organizational and administrative issues.

Wani said the short-term focus would remain on stabilizing the federation’s affairs, while a medium-term roadmap would include developing a clear strategic vision, enhancing coaching and training structures and fostering institutional coordination among relevant bodies.

He emphasized the need for improved governance and efficient resource management, noting that efforts would be made to forge partnerships with the private sector to provide better support to players and the national setup.

“Our players should focus on training and matches, while we handle the rest,” he remarked, reiterating that athlete welfare and performance would remain at the center of reforms.

Highlighting institutional support for the revival of the sport, Wani said all concerned organizations were aligned to bring back the glory of Pakistan’s national game. He also announced that elections for new PHF leadership would be conducted to ensure a smooth and democratic transition.

In a key administrative decision, the ad-hoc president announced the immediate removal of the ban on national team captain Hammad Butt, stating that transparency and fairness would guide all decisions under his tenure.

Wani expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for reposing trust in him and called upon all stakeholders to work collectively for the betterment of hockey in the country.

“Let’s work together to restore Pakistan’s hockey glory,” he said.