Walee Technologies acquires Multan Franchise after record bid

LAHORE, Feb 09 (APP): Walee Technologies made the highest record bid of 245 crore rupees in the history of Pakistan Super League (PSL) to acquire Multan Franchise during the team Auction at the Expo Center here on Monday evening.

The Auction was officially started by Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi after CEO PSL Salman Naseer shared his thoughts regarding the sale and the journey of the HBL Pakistan Super League as it enters the New Era.

The auction Multan franchise has completed the line-up for the PSL 11 and has brought to an end the uncertainty whether the Multan team will be run by PCB for the year 2026 or sold to the highest bidder.

A total of five technically qualified bidders comprising the victorious Walee Technologies, Aim Next, Particle Igniter, CD Ventures and DSM took part in the fiercely competitive Team Auction.

A base price of PKR 182 crore was set for the Franchise after which the parties took on each other in only round of bids. Walee Technologies led by their CEO Ahsan Tahir made the successful bid of PKR 245 crore, which is the highest figure among all the eight HBL PSL franchises.

Chairman PCB, Mohsin Naqvi said, “I congratulate Walee Technologies for acquiring the franchise with a record figure and I appreciate the other participating bidders as well for their keen interest in the HBL PSL.

“The fair and transparent team Auction has set new records and I’m sure the league will continue to grow at the same pace. The evident trust of various stakeholders going into the 11th season has increased the stature of the HBL PSL manifold.

“As the lineup of all eight franchise owners is completed, I want to assure our fans that the upcoming season of HBL PSL will be unprecedented in terms of reach, growth and entertainment.”

CEO PSL, Salman Naseer said, “The HBL PSL stands proud and tall today given the kind of bids made in this Auction and we welcome Walee Technologies to the HBL PSL family. This also showcases the immense commercial and financial potential of the league after a 10-year long journey. There cannot be a better time to be entering the New Era. Over to the historic HBL PSL Players Auction now.”

CEO Walee Technologies Ahsan Tahir, upon acquiring Multan team said, “We are delighted to have become part of the HBL PSL family and it feels great to be contributing towards the growth of Pakistan Cricket. We are thankful and extend our felicitations to the Chairman PCB and the HBL PSL team for successful conduct of this event.

“The journey ahead is going to be highly exciting in the coming weeks, months and years as we will continue to amaze our fans with various developments,” he added.