Waited & worked hard for my chance: Aamer Jamal

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP): Peshawar Zalmi all-rounder Aamer Jamal was brimming with joy for his outstanding performance with the ball in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 match against Karahi Kings, saying he had worked hard and waited desperately for his chance.

“I worked on my bowling for every situation. Although the last over didn’t go well but we were head in front of them (Karachi Kings). I’m happy that Zalmi won because of my performance and that is all that matters,” he said in a presser at Pindi

Stadium, Rawalpindi after the match late Wednesday.

Aamir Jamal finished with three for 43 to help Peshawar Zalmi down Karachi Kings by 24 runs in what was the first game of the HBL PSL 8 at the Pindi Stadium.

He said though the team’s morale went down after we lost early wickets, Zalmi’s head coach Darren Sammy backed us to be positive as the pitch was good to bat.

“One good partnership was needed to put up a decent total on the scoreboard and we planned accordingly to go to the end and not lose wickets,” he said.

Speaking about not getting a chance in the team in previous matches, Jamal said, “The team comes first and I was not fitting in any of the combinations in the previous games. But I did my homework and wanted to do my best whenever got a chance,” he said.

To a question, he said length matters to a bowler no matter on whichever pitch you play. “If a player could pick it early on which length to bowl on a particular wicket then he can execute,” he said.

About match planning before games, he said we plan, by keeping in mind the teams we have to face on the day. “The crowd of Rawalpindi is very good and I didn’t feel any pressure playing there. Even I have got 2 to 3 man of the matches awards in this ground.

On Skipper Babar Azam, Jamal said the prolific batter was a great captain. “Babar being a captain is very cool and calm.

He is very kind to every youngster and promotes and boosts them.”