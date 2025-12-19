Vet Institutes Sports gala begins at UAF

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Dec 19 (APP): Dean Veterinary Sciences University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Dr Shahid Mahmood said that promotion of sports culture is imperative for physical and mental development of the young generation because today’s youth unfortunately is confined to screens and sports grounds are presenting a deserted look.

He was inaugurating three-day Veterinary Institute Sports Gala where Chairman Veterinary Medical Society Dr. Muhammad Kashif Saleemi, Dr. Bilal Aslam, Dr. Sohail Sajid and others also spoke on the occasion.

Students from four veterinary universities participated in the sport gala, which included cricket, badminton, table tennis, chess, athletics, basketball, long tennis, squash and others.

Dr. Shahid Mahmood said that a few decades ago, sports fields across the country were crowded and youth were used to prefer spending evening time while playing, but now this trend has shown a sharp decline.

He said that sports play an important role not only in physical but also in mental development.

Dr. Kashif Saleemi said that it is imperative to inculcate sportsmanship among the young generation providing spirit of hardworking and patience even in difficult situations. Such competitions are a tradition of the university in order to encourage sports activities, he added.