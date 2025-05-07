Usman Tariq’s bowling action cleared

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, May 07 (APP):Quetta Gladiators spinner Usman Tariq, who was earlier reported for a suspect bowling action, has cleared his bowling assessment after undergoing testing at the PCB-accredited biomechanics lab in Lahore, Pakistan Cricket Board said on Wednesday.

Usman was reported for a suspect bowling action on 13 April during an HBL PSL X match against Lahore Qalandars.

Following this, the Quetta Gladiators management requested the PCB to allow the bowler to undergo testing, consequent to which he has cleared the bowling assessment.