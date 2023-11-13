Unseeded Hamza down Bilal in World Jr Tennis

ISLAMABAD, Nov 13 (APP): Unseeded upcoming youngster Hamza Roman defeated third seed Bilal Asim in the first-round match of ITF Pakistan J30 World Junior Tennis Championships here at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on Monday.

Meanwhile, all seeded players advanced to the next round without being put to test by their adversaries in the Championships.

In the opening match, upcoming youngster Hamza Roman after losing the 1st game by hitting a double fault and down 0-1 played aggressive tennis and broke back the 2nd game of Bilal Asim in the same style and levelled the score 1 game all. Hamza continued his winning pace and broke the 4th and 6th game of Bilal Asim and won the first set comfortably 6-1.

In the second set, Bilal Asim changed the pattern of the game by playing a mix of cross-court and down-the-line shots, and serve and volley games. Both the players played an excellent game of tennis and reached 4 games.

At this stage, Hamza Roman made some unforced errors and hit the ball into the net resulting in losing the 10th game and 2nd set at 4-6. In the decisive set both the players exhibited a high standard of tennis and long rallies ultimately finished in favour of Hamza Roman at 7-5. The match lasted 2 hours and 29 minutes and was chaired by ITF White Badge Umpire Husnain Mehmood.

The President PTF Senator Salim Saifullah Khan and Tariq Mehmood Murtaza President of Islamabad Tennis Association in a message, conveyed their best wishes to all participants and foreign players. They also thanked the Islamabad Police for the provision of foolproof security coverage.

Mrs. Zarmeeneh Rahim was the Chief Guest at the Opening Ceremony. The Ceremony was also attended by Col.Gul Rehman (R) Secretary General-PTF, Arif Qureshi Tournament Referee, Khalil Chughtai Treasurer-PTF, and a larger number of players, Parents, and Coaches.

In Boys Singles 1st Round, Ahmad Nael Qureshi (PAK) beat Mustansir Ali Khan Barons (PAK) 6-1, 6-0, Aahil Kaleel (SRI) beat Muhammad Kashan Tariq Qureshi (PAK) 3-6, 6-3 6-2, Taichi Tamura (JPN) beat Muhammad Haider Ali Rizwan (PAK) 2-6 6-3 6-3, Jain Pyun (KOR) beat Abdullah Khan (PAK) 6-2 6-1, Hamza Roman (PAK) beat Bilal Asim (PAK) 6-1 4-6 7-5, Toki Adachi (JPN) beat Inam Qadir (PAK) 6-0 6-2, Muhammad Hamza Aasim (PAK) beat Thanathip Poti (THA) 6-1 6-3, Naqeeb Hussain (SRI) beat Muhammad Husnain Ali Rizwan (PAK) 6-0 6-0, Asad Zaman (PAK) beat Abdul Baasith Cader (SRI) 6-1 6-2, Yoshito Oda (JPN) beat Ahtesham Humayun (PAK) 6-4 6-1, Takuto Fuke (JPN) beat Rayyan Khan (PAK) 6-0 6-1, Amir Muhammad Khan Mazari (PAK) beat Doruk Elbirlik (TUR) 3-6 6-4 6-4, Zaidh Zihar (SRI) beat Shehryaar Anees (PAK) 6-3 6-1, Gehash Tissera (SRI) beat Ibrahim Sohail (PAK) 6-0 4-6 6-2, Hamid Israr Gul (PAK) beat Muhammad Salar Khan (PAK) 6-4 7-5.