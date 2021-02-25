PESHAWAR, Feb 25 (APP):Unseeded Hira Aqeel of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) upset seeded Sana Bahadur of Pakistan Army in the final of the All Pakistan National Junior Girls U19 Squash Championship being played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Thursday.

Executive member KP Squash Association Wazir Muhammad was chief guest at the final.

Former World Champion Qamar Zaman, former Nazim Nawa Khali Haji Sajjad Khan, Member Executive Committee KP Squash Association Sher Bahadur, Secretary KP Squash Association Munawaz Zaman, coaches Muhammad Waseem, Niamart Ullah and Alamzeb Khan, officials, players and spectators were also present.

The final was played on hotly contestant encounter wherein Hira Aqeel of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Sana Bahadur by 3-2. The score was 6-11, 11-7, 3-11, 11-6 and 12-10. Both Sana Bahadur and Hira Aqeel were hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and exhibited classic display wherein some excellent smashes, nicks and drops shorts were also witnessed.

At the end, the chief guest director of the Blue Tone Squash Academy Wazir Muhammad gave away trophies and cash prizes among the winners and runners-up players.

He also appreciated KP Squash Association and Directorate of Sports KP for holding national event for female squash players in different age group.

Wazir Muhammad assured provision of playing gears and support to the players so that they could come up at national and international level.