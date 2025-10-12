Unbeaten 59 by Imam help Pakistan reach 107-1 against South Africa at lunch

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 12 (APP):Unbeaten half-century by Imam-ul-Haq and a sold knock by captain Shan Masood helped Pakistan score 107-1 against South Africa in the first session of the first test match of the two-test series at the Gaddafi stadium here on Sunday.

Abdullah Shafique 2 (3) fell early as the Proteas premier fast bowler Kagiso Rabada for the better of him in the very first over when he was adjudged lbw on the successful review after umpire Rod Tucker did not give out.

Imam ul Haq was more aggressive of the two on his test comeback innings and hit five boundaries in his unbeaten knock of 59 (89). Imam ul Haq earned a return call due to red-hot form when he scored three back to back centuries for Yorkshire. Upon return to domestic cricket, Imam hit career-best 330 runs for Multan Region against Dera Murad Jamali at NBP stadium Karachi. Imam had played his last test match against Australia in Perth in 2023.

On the other hand, Shan Masood started on an aggressive note but became more cautious as the innings progressed and was unbeaten on 44 off 76 with four boundaries and a six.

Rabada was the only successful bowler for the Proteas as he claimed the only wicket for 27 runs at lunch. All-rounder Wiaan Mulder conceded 13 runs off the unsuccessful two overs. The spin bowling trio of Muthusamy, Simon Harmer and Subrayen were also unsuccessful in 19 overs between them.

Pakistan had scored 107-1 off 28 runs with a health run-rate of 3.82 in the pre-lunch session.