U16 pre-qualifying event trials on Feb 14

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): The Pakistan Tennis Federation will conduct trials for the selection of players for the Billie Jean King Cup Juniors (Under-16) Pre-Qualifying Event, scheduled to be held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from March 16 to 21.

The trials will take place on February 14 at 10am at the xlay courts of PTF Complex, said a statement issued here.

All invited players are requested to ensure punctual attendance.

Invited Players include Bismal Zia, Romaisa Malik, Zunaisha Noor, Hajra Sohail, Khadija Khalil, Eesha Rabbi.