U-17, U-19 wrestling trials to be held on Sunday

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Jan 03 (APP):Pakistan Wrestling Association in collaboration with District Wrestling Association Faisalabad will conduct wrestling trials for the National Wrestling Championship 2026 in the Under-17 and Under-19 categories at Kaleem Shaheed Sports Complex Ghulam Muhammad Abad here on Sunday (January 04, 2026).

According to officials of District Wrestling Association, the trials will commence at 11 a.m. and it would be organized across various weight categories to identify talented and eligible wrestlers for the upcoming national championship.

The selection process would help provide young athletes with a competitive platform to demonstrate their skills and earn a place at the national level.

Secretary Wrestling Association Atif Naumi Malik, Finance Secretary Hajji Muhammad Rafi along with Waqas Butt and Zain Butt will supervise the trials to ensure transparency and merit-based selection.

The organizers said that strict technical standards and competition rules would be followed during the trials to select the most deserving wrestlers.

The association expressed confidence that the trials would help promote wrestling at the grassroots level and contribute to the development of emerging talent, strengthening Pakistan’s presence in national and international wrestling competitions.