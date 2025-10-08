Two Pak climbers scale Yalung Ri in landmark int’l women’s expedition

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 08 (APP): Two Pakistani mountaineers, Amina Hanif and Siddiqa Hanif from Baltistan, have successfully summited Nepal’s Yalung Ri (5,630 metres) as part of the Hamdali 2025 Expedition.

Hamdali 2025 Expedition is a landmark women’s mountaineering project, promoting international collaboration and empowerment of women climbers.

According to a statement issued by the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP), the expedition, led by renowned American mountaineer Danika Gilbert, brought together ten women climbers from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, India and Nepal.

The successful summit was achieved on October 7, marking a proud moment for Pakistan’s female mountaineers on the Himalayan stage.

The ACP President Irfan Arshad Khan extended his heartiest congratulations to the entire expedition team, particularly lauding the efforts of Amina and Siddiqa for hoisting the Pakistani flag atop Yalung Ri. “Their success highlights the courage and potential of Pakistani women in adventure sports and will surely inspire the next generation of climbers,” he said.

Prior to their departure, the two climbers met with the ACP President and Vice President Karrar Haidri, who presented them with the national flag as a symbol of encouragement and national pride. Their family members also expressed gratitude to ACP for its continuous support and motivation for women in mountaineering.

The Hamdali 2025 Expedition was supported by a team of experienced mountain professionals, including IFMGA-certified guides Pasang Kidar Sherpa and Mingma Chitri Sherpa from Nepal, as well as three accomplished female guides — Luckme Tamang (Nepal), Danika Gilbert (USA) and Tsetan Dolma (India).

The ACP said the initiative not only celebrated the expanding role of women in high-altitude mountaineering but also strengthened cross-border friendship and understanding through shared adventure and teamwork.

“This expedition represents unity, resilience, and the unbreakable spirit of women climbers who continue to redefine boundaries,” the ACP statement concluded.