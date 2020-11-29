PESHAWAR, Nov 29 (APP):Two more matches decided on the second day of the Football Championship part of the U16 Inter-Provincial Games here at the historic Tahmas Khan Football Ground on Sunday.

In the 78th minute of the match, Punjab’s Muezzin scored the only goal of the match and defeated Islamabad by 1-0 while the Sindh and Balochistan’s match ended in a 2-2 draw. For Balochistan Ibrahim and Shakir scored one goal each while for Sindh Imtiaz and Farfaz scored one goal each.

Former International Footballer and General Secretary KP Football Association Basit Kamal was the chief guest on the occasion. Asif, Abdul Rauf Aajez, Hidayatullah, Anwar Khan, Zahir Shah were also present.

Six teams are participating in the event which have been divided into two different polls. Punjab, Islamabad, KP White in Pool A while Sindh, Balochistan and KP in Pool B.

The semi-finals of the event would be played on December 2 while the final would be played on December 3.