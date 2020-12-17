By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Dec 17 (APP): Two matches were played on the second day of 3-day Lahore Division Hockey (Women) Tournament 2020 here at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

Four teams – Lahore Green, Lahore White, Lahore Red and Lahore Blue are participating in the 3-day Lahore Division Hockey (Women) Tournament 2020 being organized under the banner of Sports Board Punjab (SBP).

Meanwhile Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, in a statement on Thursday, appreciated the exciting matches of the tournament. “The prime objective of this tournament is to locate talented female hockey players. Sports Board Punjab will continue to make effective efforts for the revival of hockey”, he added.

In the first match, Lahore Red beat Lahore Green by 3-0. Mahak netted her goal in the 9th minute, Nisha in 22nd and Hina Pervaiz scored a goal in the 25th minute for the victorious team.

The second match between Lahore Blue and Lahore White remained a one-sided affair throughout the playing time. Lahore Blue won the match quite comfortably by a big margin of 6-0 due to excellent performance of Hamra Latif, who struck three beautiful goals.

Areeba Sarwar and Sidra contributed two and one goal respectively for the winning team.

The Lahore Blue team dominated the proceedings right from the beginning. Their talented girls did not give their opponents any room to settle down. Lahore White players tried their best but they could not score a single goal.