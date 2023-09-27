Two matches decided in A.S. Natural Stone U-16 Inter Zonal Cricket

KARACHI, Sep 27 (APP):Two matches decided on the first day of 2nd Phase of RCA Karachi Talent Hunt Programme A.S. Natural Stone Under-16 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament at various cricket grounds.

The Tournament is being organized by the Regional Cricket Association Karachi Sponsored by A.S.Natural Stone.

Summarized Scores :

Zone-I Whites beat Zone-III Blues by 9 Wickets at Young Fighter Ground. Zone-III 48 all-out in 17 overs. Ahmed Ameen 15. Danish Khan (lmf) 3/18, Hussain Haider (lcm) 2/4, Sufyan Haider (sla) 2/10.

Zone-I Whites 59/1 in 9.1 overs. Muhammad Ali 18 not out, Zargham Mehmood 14 not out.

Zone-VII Blues beat Zone-V Whites by 8 Wickets at Landhi Gymkhana Ground. Zone-V Whites 59 all out in 21.3 overs. Najab Ali 10. Muhammad Razi (rlb) 4/15, Rehan Khan (mf) 2/16.

Zone-VII Blues 60/2 in 9 overs. Riaz Ahmed 21, Wajeh Ullah 16 not . Najab Ali 2/16.

Fixture Thursday 28th September.

1) Zone-III Whites vs. Zone-I Blues at Young Fighter Ground.

2) Zone-IV Blues vs. Zone-V Blues at Landhi Gymkhana Ground.