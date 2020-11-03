By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Nov 03 (APP):Two matches were decided in the 21st National Seniors Cricket Cup Central Punjab matches here on Tuesday at different venues.

In the first match Lahore Tigers beat Sparco Paints by by 46 runs at Shah Faisal ground.

Brief scores, Lahore Tigers batted first reached 239/9 in 30 overs. Haroon Rasheed 53, Shahzad Butt 45, Farhan Khan 37, Sohail Idrees 34 and Javaid Malik 21 runs not out were their main scorers . Sparco Paints bowling Saqib Butt 2/36, Abdul Waheed 2/39 after Hussain 2/40 and Imran Sultan 2/51.

In reply Sparco Paints were all out at 193 in 30 overs as Kashif Rasheed made 83 and Muhammad Umer scored 34 runs. Lahore Tigers bowling Shahzad Butt 3/14 and Zaheer Ahmad 2/37 . Muhammad Asif, Saghir Ahmad stood as Umpires and Muhammad Akyan Khan was the scorer.

In the second match Sky Seniors outplayed Hajvery club by 147 runs at Cricket center ground.

Sky Seniors batted first made 270/6 in 30 overs. Mian Yasir 69, Muhammad Saeed 48, Aga Naveed 27, Rana Tariq 24, Sarwar Bhatti 47 and Tahir Khan 27 were their main contributors. Hajvery Sports bowling Mirza Shahbaz 2/21, Afzal Bashir 2/37 and Jamil Ahmad 2/47 . In reply Hajvery sports were dismissed at 123 in 30 overs.

Mirza Shahbaz 34 and Javaid Iqbal 33 runs top scored from them. Sky bowling waseem Butt 5/31, Aga Naveed 2/11 and Mian Yasir 2/21. Mian Yasir was declared man of the match Saif Ullah, Muhammad Waqas were the Umpires and Azhar Hussain was the scorer.