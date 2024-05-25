Trials for U-23 KP Games: Malakand Region Boys, Girls trials completed

SWAT, May 25 (APP)::Trials of male and female players of Malakand Region completed for the forthcoming U23 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games with more than two thousand male and female players participating in 20 different disciplines.

Cricket trials were held at Makan Bagh Cricket Academy in which more than eight hundred male and female players participated, Regional Sports Officer Muhammad Tariq told media men here on Saturday.

RSO Muhammad Tariq said that they also held male and female trials at Chitral wherein a lot of talented players have been given due opportunities to come and play.

He said that they held trials of male and female athletes at Girls College Chitral for female games and boys at Chitral Sports Complex inside Chitral Scout Center.

Muhammad Tariq Khan said that they held a details meeting of the District Sports Officer of the Malakand Region in which District Sports Officer from Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Chitral Upper, Chitral Lower, Buner, Shangla, Malakand, Bajaur and Swat before conducting the trials.

He said that female trials at Chitral were organized in Govt Girls Degree College Chitral wherein players from the Lower and Upper Chitral participated in different games badminton, squash, table tennis, cricket, volleyball, hockey, judo, athletics and taekwondo.

In the Swat all female games trials were held at Officer Club where Miss Sumayyah Ahmad supervised the trials along with other female coaches of Swat District with District Sports Officer Obaid Khan headed all committees. The athletics and hockey trials with cricket conducted at Grassy ground Swat while athletic and hockey trials were organized at Hockey Turf, Makan Bagh Swat and Judo, Table Tennis and Taekwondo trials were held at Female Indoor Gymnasium.

The male trials of football was held at Parade Ground, Chitral, Cricket at Town Cricket Ground Baloch, Chitral, Badminton at Grain Depot Badminton Court Chitral Lower, Table Tennis at Government High School Baloch Chitral and Athletics at Polo Ground Chitral and Volleyball at Govt Commerce College Ground Chitral Lower.

Muhammad Tariq Khan said that a total of 1850 players’ contingent would vie for the top honor in the forthcoming Inter-Region U23 Games played at Peshawar from May 28, 2024.

He said, “Directorate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has given them a task to hunt talented players, both male and female and ensure them due opportunities so that they could come and play and be part of the Games while representing Malakand Region.”

He also appreciated Adviser to the Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhre Jehan, Secretary Sports Matiullah Khan, Director General Sports Abdul Nasir Khan for giving free hands to extend all out facilities to the players during the trials and games.

He said, “Those born after June 1, 2001 are eligible to participate in the trials. The data of the players have already been completed and camps have been set up for both female and male athletes.”

Muhammad Tariq Khan said, “The players of Malakand have enough talent and would give tough resistance to other teams participating in the six regions.”

He said, “The male athletes of Malakand Region participated in the trials of Badminton, Cricket (Hardball), Football, Hockey, Volleyball, Squash, Athletics, Karate, table tennis and taekwondo.”

“Similarly, female players are given trials in Badminton, Cricket, Squash, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Judo, Athletics and Taekwondo,” he added.

The trials started from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm at various locations in Swat and in the other districts of Malakand Region wherein the selection committee monitored the performance of the players and short-listed them for different teams.