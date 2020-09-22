Training camp for top ranked tennis girls, boys players begins

PESHAWAR, Sep 22 (APP): The month long Tennis training camp for girls and boys players got underway here at Synthetic Courts of the Qayyum Sports Complex under the aegis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association with the collaboration of Directorate General Sports KP here on Tuesday.

Chairman KP Tennis Association and well-known plastic surgeon Dr. Tahir was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the training camp. Dr. Farhat Abbas, Secretary KP Tennis Association Umar Ayaz Khalil, girls and boys players were also present.

Top tennis girls and boys players are taking part in the month long training camp, Dr. Tahir told media men. He said recently they held a camp wherein international coach Sanaullah was invited from Sharjah, United Arbab Emirates (UAE) imparted training and coaching to the boys and girls.

He said after a month-long coaching and training camp under qualified coach Sanaullah, it was decided to have another coaching and training camp with the coaches including Roman Khan, Nouman Khan, Sheharyar and woman coach Oreen Jasia imparting training to the players.

He said a proper schedule has been prepared for Boys and Girls Tennis Training Camp wherein players were provided tennis balls and rackets during the camp. Dr. Tahir also distributed balls among girl players.

In the light of special initiative taken by Chairman Provincial Tennis Association Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tahir and President KP Tennis Association DIG Saleem Marwat, the second training camp got under way with more than 22 players including 12 female players were taking part.

The players in different age groups include U-10, Under-12, Under-14, Under-16 and Under-18 were part of the camps. Oreen Jasia on this occasion said that being a senior and national ranking players she was taking good care of girls players including Ume Maryam Khan, Ume Kulsoom, Maha Noor, Urooj, Hania, Kashmala, Zainab, Saira, Iraj Khan, Rabia, Amina and Khadijah. She said, the purpose of the camp was to prepare the players for the national competitions starting from next month.

Oreen Jasia, who also won medals in the Quaid-e-Azam Games and Under-23 Games, and currently in no. 7 at the national ranking, said they have planned trials matches during the camp through which seeding of the players would be decided and likewise this the same would be sent for the national level events.

Roman Gul, Nouman Khan and Shaharyar Khan, the three coaches, for the boys as well girls, on this occasion said that they are lucky enough to have top ranking national players of tennis Pakistan.

Shaharyar Khan informed that Pakistan No. 1 Under-10 and Under-12 Hamza Roman, national ranking Under-10 and Pakistan No 2 Shahsawar Khan, Davis Capper Saqib Hayat, Aqib Hayat, Kashan Umar, Uzair Khan, international Muhammad Abdullah, Davis Cupper Hamid Israr, national ranking player Kamran Khan are part of the camp.

The best performing players will also be selected for the national competitions, Umar Ayaz, the Secretary General of the KP Tennis Association said.

He said a month-long training camp was held earlier and now this is the second camp in which girls players along with the boys players are taking part under the coaches of the Directorate of Sports KP.

Talking to the media, Ume Maryum and Hareem said that it is essential to hold such camps as it helps the players in their preparation and gives them an opportunity to learn from qualified coaches like Roman Gul, Nouman and Shaharyar Khan.

They said that the provincial tennis association was very keen to had such camps on a regular basis which enable the players to learn key techniques through hectic schedule.

Ume Maryum said that through trials matches they would be able to participate in the national events besides helping them to establish their seeding, particularly for the upcoming national event. She also lauded the Directorate of Sports KP, Director Female Miss Rashida Ghaznavi and female coach Oreen Jasia.

“We will continue to have more opportunities in the future, Ume Maryum and Hareem Khan said, adding, “hopefully the camp would help us as far as preparation for the national level events.”