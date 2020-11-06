Total Nutrition Polo Cup: Diamond Paints/FG Polo win second semifinal

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Nov 06 (APP): Diamond Paints/FG Polo routed AOS team by nine goals to five and a half to qualify for the Total Nutrition Polo Cup final here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday.

Tom Brodie and Saqib Khan Khakwani played equally well for Diamond Paints/FG Polo and hammered a hat-trick each while Mian Abbas Mukhtar contributed with a brace and Mir Shoaib Ahmed scored one goal. From AOS team, which had one and a half goal handicap advantage, Guy Gibrat thrashed three goals while Ahmed Butt struck one goal.

AOS started the match well converting a field goal to gain 1-0 lead, but Diamond Paints/FG Polo then made a tremendous comeback and thrashed two back-to-back goals to get back 2-1 lead.

Diamond Paints/FG Polo maintained their supremacy in the second chukker and converted three tremendous goals against one by AOS to further enhance their lead to 5-2 lead.

The third chukker was fully dominated by Diamond Paints/FG Polo as they banged in a brace to further stretch their lead to 7-2.

Although both the sides played superb polo in the fourth and last chukker and converted two goals each yet Diamond Paints/FG Polo succeeded to gain 9-4 lead just before the final whistle.

With one and a half goal handicap advantage for AOS team, Diamond Paints/FG Polo win the final second semifinal by nine goals to five and a half goal.

The exciting match was supervised by Amirreza Behboudi and Bilal Haye and was witnessed and enjoyed by Lahore Polo Club President Omer Sadik, excecutive committee members Agha Murtaza, Shah Qubilai Alam, Feroz Gulzar, Saqib Khan Khakwani, Agha Najeeb Raza, Secretary Lt Col (retd) Mudassar Sharif, players, their families and polo enthusiasts.