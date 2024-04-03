Timber Wolves win All Pakistan Ramazan Cup Basketball Club title

ISLAMABAD, Apr 03 (APP): Timber Wolves Islamabad defeated YMCA Lahore in a decisive showdown to win the club category final of All Pakistan 3×3 Ramazan Cup Basketball Tournament here at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad on Tuesday night.

In the final of the club category of the six-day tournament, organized by the Federal Basketball Association, YMCA Lahore dominated in the final till mid of match with 10-6 points but Ali Hamza Kazmi exhibited some impressive performance in the last two minutes to help six consecutive points for Timber Wolves team and changed the game in their favour by winning the final with 18 points against 14.

Kazmi scored 14 points and Sher Shehzad scored four points for the winning side while Khalid Saadi scored seven points and Muhammad Salman scored five points for YMCA.

President Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF), Brigadier (Rtd) Muhammad Iftikhar Mansoor, who was the chief guest at the closing ceremony appreciated the efforts of the tournament organizing secretary Ouj E Zahoor and all other members for ensuring the best arrangements for the tournament. He said the Pakistan Basketball Federation would continue their efforts to promote basketball in the country. We will organize more such events in the future to provide the youth an opportunity to showcase their potential,” he added.