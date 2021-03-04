Three more players of HBL PSL 6 tested positive for Covid-19

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Mar 04 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed three more players from two different teams of HBL Pakistan Super League have tested positive for Covid-19 and they will now self-isolate for 10 days.

The three players were not part of the sides that featured in Wednesday’s HBL Pakistan Super League 6 double-header, and had been tested in the afternoon after showing symptoms, said a spokesman of the PCB here on Thursday.

The HBL PSL 6 organising committee will hold a virtual meeting with the team owners and managements later today,Thursday, following which a further update will be provided, he added.