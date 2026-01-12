Test cricketer, chief selector Muhammad Ilyas passes away

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 12 (APP):Former Pakistan Test cricketer, Chief selector Muhammad Ilyas passed away after protracted valiant fight against cancer here on Monday. He was 79.

An all-rounder who opened the innings and bowled googlies, Muhammad Ilyas’ cricketing career spanned over six years (1964 -1969) during which he played 10 test matches for the country.

Muhammad Ilyas was shifted to home a few days back after being treated for liver cirrhosis at a private hospital in the city but he could not survive and passed away peacefully with his family at the bedside.

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi, legendary batsman Javed Miandad, Sadiq Muhammad, Kamran Akmal and former federal Secretary Sports Ashraf Khan expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Muhammad Ilyas. They lauded the services of the former cricket and chief selector for Pakistan cricket.