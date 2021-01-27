By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Jan 27 (APP):FG Polo/Diamond Paints and Platinum Homes recorded victories in the Tenacious Pricemeter.pk Polo Cup 2021 matches played here at Pakistan Park Cavalry Ground Lahore ground on Wednesday.

Then the first match of the day was contested between FG Polo/Diamond Paints and Pricemeter.pk Black and after a very tough fight, the former emerged as winners with a close margin of 5-4. Saqib Khan Khakwani was the hero of the day from FG Polo/Diamond Paints with a classic contribution of three goals while Ramiro Zaveletta and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed scored one goal apiece. From the losing side, Mariano Raigal hammered a hat-trick and Ahmed Ali Tiwana struck one goal.

FG Polo/Diamond Paints started the match with a field goal to take 1-0 lead in the first chukker. Pricemeter.pk Black dominated the second chukker by hammering a hat-trick to gain 3-1 lead but FG Polo reduce the margin to 3-2 by striking a field goal. FG struck the only goal of the third chukker to level the score at 3-all.

In the fourth and last chukker, both the teams slammed in one goal apeice to equalise the score at 4-all. In the dying moments of the match, Saqib Khan Khakwani malleted the match-winning goal to win the encounter by 5-4. Hissam Ali Hyder and Mumtaz Abbas Niazi officiated the match as field umpires.

The second match of the day was won by Platinum Homes, who outlasted ASC by 7-3. Hissam Ali Hyder emerged as star of the day by thrashing three tremendous goals while Abdul Rehman Monnoo and Daniyal Sheikh converted two goals each. From the losing side, Lt Col Omer Minhas, Lt Col Mashood and Ibrahim Khalil scored one goal each.

The first chukker was evenly poised as both the teams scored one goal each to make it 1-all. The second chukker was identical to the first one, where once again both the sides converted one goal apiece to make it 2-all. Platinum Homes fully dominated the third chukker by hammering a hat-trick of goals to make it 5-2 while in the fourth and last chukker, they added two more goals in their tally to enhance their lead to 7-2.

In the dying moments of the day match, ASC converted one goal but it was too little too late situation as they lost the match by 3-7. Ramiro Zaveletta and Ahmad Ali Tiwana supervised the match as field umpires.