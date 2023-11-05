TDCP finalizes Thal Desert Jeep rally’s preparations

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (APP):The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) has finalized the preparations for conducting four-day Thal Desert Jeep Rally scheduled to be held from November 9-12.

Talking to APP, a TDCP official said that the rally would attract over 100 male and female drivers across the country.

The advisory had already been issued the drivers to facilitate them, he added.

He said the administration was utilizing all possible resources to ensure the success of the rally, adding that all stakeholders were working together to make the event a memorable experience for participants and spectators.

He said the rally would start from Changa Manga tail-head Muhammadwala and cover a distance of 200 kilometers through Layyah, Muzaffargarh, and Kot Addu. The middle section of the track is located in Chobara Tehsil Layyah (South Punjab area).

The official said, “A drivers/navigators conference and draws will be held on November 9.”

He said that the rally would feature a qualifying round and races in 11 categories, including a stock category race, women’s categories, and a bike race. Cultural fair and other programs would also be part of the event, he added.