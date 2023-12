Tariq Rafi  beat Hamadan Noman in 1st Ocean Tennis championship

KARACHI, Dec 31 (APP):Tariq Rafi beat Hamadan Noman in a three set long match in under 13 Singles match of 1st Ocean – Siddiqsons Tennis Championships being played at DA Creek Club Karachi with 5-4, 2-4, 5-4 score.

According to a communique here, as per the second day results of the championship.

Men’s Singles 1st Round

Uzair Katchi beat M. Imran Abid 8-0

Muhammad Asif beat Humza Jawed 8-0

Rayan Ahmed beat M. Salman Ajmal 8-1

Men’s Singles 2nd Round

Saqib Zia beat Bilal Khalid 8-0

Uzair Katchi beat Bilal Khalid 8-5

Vinod Das beat Basit Hussain 8-0

Ladies Singles 1st Round

Mariym Zeeshan beat Zunaira Zahid 8-3

Versha Das beat Zeenia Jaffrani 8-0

Juniors Under 17 Singles 2nd Round

Rayan Ahmed beat Asif K. 6-1, 6-1

Under 15 Singles 1st Round

Yahya Haleem beat Hamza Essa Jee 4-0, 4-0

Under 13 Singles 1st Round

Arman Ali beat Hassan Farhan 4-0, 4-0

Yahya Haleem beat Eschelle Asif 4-2, 5-3

Under 13 Singles 2nd Round

Tariq Rafi beat Hamadan Noman 5-4, 2-4, 5-4

Meer Abbas Bhagat beat Syed Abdullah 4-2, 4-1

Arham Shehzad beat Aman Sheikh 4-1, 4-1

Rohan Das beat Raahim Faisal 4-0, 4-1

Aidh Imran beat Syed Sufyan 4-1, 4-1

Under 11 Singles 1st Round

Mir Abbas Bhagat beat Ariz Ayaz 4-0, 4-0

Under 11 Singles 2nd Round

Nayyal Sohaib beat Mariym Zeeshan 4-1, 4-0.