Tamasha to live stream PSL 9

ISLAMABAD, Feb 07 (APP): Pakistan’s largest homegrown OTT video streaming and entertainment platform, Tamasha was once again, bringing HD live streaming of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2024 (PSL 9).

Cricket enthusiasts across Pakistan can now enjoy HD live streaming of all HBL PSL 9 matches on the Tamasha mobile app, said a press release.

A signing ceremony between Tamasha and Walee Technologies leadership where Tamasha acquired digital broadcasting rights for the tournament, bringing HD live streaming of all HBL-PSL 9 matches straight to the smartphones of millions of Pakistanis, regardless of their network.

Sharing his thoughts on this exciting development, Aamer Ejaz, Chief Digital Officer at Jazz, said, “Catering to the undying love of millions of Pakistanis for the game of cricket, Tamasha is set to bring high-definition live streaming of yet another thrilling PSL season. I hope the new PSL season shatters records and establishes new milestones in Pakistan’s digital entertainment landscape.”

The 9th edition of the HBL PSL was set to kick off on February 17, in Lahore.

The opening match would feature Lahore Qalandars, two-time winners and defending champions, facing Islamabad United, the winners of the 2016 and 2018 editions.

The tournament’s matches would be spread across four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi. The culmination of the six-team event would be the final at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on March 18.

Previously, Pakistani users enjoyed watching the T20 World Cup (2022), FIFA World Cup (2022), HBL PSL (2023), Asia Cup (2023), and the ICC World Cup 2023 on Tamasha.

While over 26 million people streamed on Tamasha during the Cricket World Cup 2023, the app also trended as the #1 app on the Apple App Store & Google Play Store and emerged as the second most searched tech term on Google right after ChatGPT in 2023.

Besides HD streaming, Tamasha users would be able to engage in exciting activities such as the Jazz Fanpulse quiz and Jazz Cricket Fantasy league for a shot at winning amazing prizes.