Taimur Khawaja wins Thal desert Jeep rally title

MULTAN, Nov 12 (APP): Taimur Khawaja won the 8th Thal desert jeep rally 2023 title while Musaddaq Khakwani remained second.

The official results of the 8th Thal desert Jeep rally 2023 have been announced, the winner of the previous race, the famous racer Mir Nadir Magsi failed to defend his title .

In prepared A category, Taimur Khawaja won the first position as he completed 195 kilometres distance in 2 hours 24 minutes and 36 seconds.

Maqsood Khakwani stood second as he completed the distance in 2 hours 50 minutes and 25 seconds.

Shiraz Qureshi bagged third position as he completed this distance in 3 hours 06 minutes and 46 seconds.

in the prepared B category, the racer Shehryar Khan bagged first position, he covered the distance in 2 hours 25 minutes and 33 seconds, Numan Saranjam remained second and Arbaz Khan came at third position.

In category C, Beiwargh Mazari came first as he completed the distance in 2 hours 43 minutes and 31 seconds, Dr. Haris Khan second and Khawaja Fakhar third.

Likewise, in D category, Umer Iqbal Kanju came first, he covered the distance in 2 hours 41 minutes and 50 seconds,Taj Khan Mahar second and Shakil stood third.

Salma Marwat was the winner in the women’s race in the prepared category. She completed the race up to the mid-point in 1 hour 31 minutes and 49 seconds.Dina Patel got the second position and she completed the track in 1 hour 33 minutes and 09 seconds. Syeda Rida Zainab got the third position and completed the distance in 1 hour 51 minutes and 14 seconds.

Later, prizes were also awarded to the winners of car jeep rally at Faisal stadium Muzaffargarh.