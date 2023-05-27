Taimoor Khan: Pakistan’s boxing champion aims for OPBF heavyweight glory

ISLAMABAD, May 27 (APP):Pakistani professional boxer Taimoor Khan, who is currently the World Boxing Council (WBC) Continental Champion, has set his sights on winning the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) heavyweight title this year for Pakistan.

In an interview with APP, Khan expressed his desire to defeat top-notch boxers and stated that the OPBF title is a crucial stepping stone towards the world heavyweight title. However, he mentioned that the main obstacle in accomplishing his goals is securing sponsorship.

Khan had a scheduled fight with Justis Huni, an Australian professional boxer ranked 54th in the world, in August. Unfortunately, due to visa issues, he was unable to seize that opportunity. Nevertheless, Khan remains determined to become the first Pakistani to win the OPBF heavyweight title.

When discussing his boxing idols, Khan mentioned Ukrainian professional boxer Oleksandr Usyk and British professional boxer Anthony Joshua. He admired their exceptional skills, movements, stamina, and cardio.

Regarding his training regimen, Khan revealed that he undergoes two to three months of rigorous exercise, and strength training, and adheres to a focused and healthy diet before stepping into the ring.

He emphasized the need for even more intense training for his upcoming challenging fights.

If he were not a boxer, Khan stated that he would have chosen to be a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter or a rugby player.

Recounting his favourite victory against Vedant Agarwal, where he won the Asian Heavyweight title for the first time, Khan praised his opponent’s experience and toughness but expressed his satisfaction with knocking him out easily. He added that defeating an Indian boxer on Pakistan’s Independence Day was a particularly joyous moment for him.

Khan believes that Pakistani sportsmen should be given opportunities similar to neighbouring countries such as Iran, India, and Thailand in order to uplift sports in the country.

Reflecting on his boxing career, he revealed that his initial dream was to obtain the World Boxing Council (WBC) belt, but now he aims even higher, aspiring to achieve success similar to Tyson Fury. Khan also expressed confidence in the extensive talent present in Pakistani boxers, stating that with the right support, they can bring Olympic medals to the country.

He advised young boxers to step out of their comfort zones and work harder to achieve their goals.

In April of this year, Taimoor Khan won the WBC Continental Championship title by knocking out Thai boxer Panya Chomphoophuang in the sixth round, bringing his overall fight record to eight wins, including seven knockouts.

Earlier in the year, he successfully defended his Asian Boxing Federation Heavyweight Championship title against Aekkaphob Auraiwan in a highly-anticipated bout in Bangkok.

