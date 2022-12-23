Swabi upset Mardan to win Inter-Constituency Women Games Cricket

PESHAWAR, Dec 23 (APP): Star player Swabi Tahzeeb Khan on Friday hammered a cracking unbeaten 43 runs steering her team to clinch the coveted trophy of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Constituency Women’s Games-2022 Cricket, played at BISE Mardan Sports Complex ground.

Opener Tahzeeb along with another opening star Maryium Khan guided their team to a comfortable 9-wicket victory with Maryium the first to be out for 28 runs including one six and four boundaries. Tahzeeb smashed an unbeaten 43 runs including four sixes and two boundaries.

The strong Mardan team had the services of cricket players including Kainat, Salma, Tuba, Aiman and Javeria but they failed against the Swabi team. Mardan won the toss and scored 85 runs for the loss of four wickets. Kainat was the leading contributor with her 27 runs including three boundaries, Aiman made 23 with two boundaries and one six, whereas Salma and Tuba scored 17 runs each with two boundaries.

For Swabi right-arm Maryium, Nooreen, Arsh and Tahzeeb took one wicket each. Arsh was also the pick of the pack who took three timely difficult catches and played a key role in her team’s victory as a fielder on the long-on boundary.

Mardan had set up an 86 runs winning target for Swabi. Tahzeeb and Mariyum, who recently represented KP in the PCB Women U19 Cricket, played a key role in their team victory with star fielder Arsha Khan who took three catches.

Faryal was the other not-out player for Swabi who scored 16 runs. Thus, Swabi won the match by nine wickets. For Mardan, Tuba took one wicket.

Member of Provincial Assembly Sajida Hanif was the chief guest on the occasion who gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners and runners-up. Six teams each from all UCs from Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera took part in the game.

Director Female Games Rashida Ghaznavi, Regional Sports Officer Nimatullah, Deputy Director Syed Jafar Shah, Director Sports Mardan Board Asia, RSO Swabi Tariq Khan, DSO Mardan Abzar Khan, coaches Sumaira and Bushra were also present.

It merits mentioning here that Mardan zone competitions have ended while in the second phase, the winning teams from each zone will compete in the provincial level competitions.