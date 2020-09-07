Supreme Court dismisses petition against PCB

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Sept 07 (APP):Mr Justice Mushir Alam of the honourable Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a chamber appeal against the Pakistan Cricket Board in the Pakistan Super League live-streaming matter.

The appeal was filed by former Islamabad Cricket Association President Shakeel Sheikh and former PCB BoG member Nauman Butt on 2nd June ,2020 in which they had also prayed for the suspension of the PCB management, including its Chairman and Chief Executive, said a spokesman of the PCB here.

The petitioner had prayed to the Supreme Court as follows:

a) Declare that fundamental rights of the Petitions and the citizens of Pakistan cannot and should not be violated by any means by the Respondents (PCB and its senior management), particularly by actively allowing/involving in betting/gambling in the sport of Cricket;

b) Issue appropriate directions to the Respondents (PCB and its senior management) to preserve and protect the Constitution of Pakistan and abide by the laws and take immediate steps to curb the menace of betting/gambling from the sport of cricket, in all legally effective manners and forms whatsoever;

c) Declare agreement dated 11 February 2019 as void ab-initio, unlawful and cancelled and directions for initiation of civil and criminal proceedings against Respondents No.2 to 11 may played be issued; and

d) Order the suspension of Respondent No. 2 to 9 and 11 from their respective offices and constitute a body/forum/committee to manage, administer and effectively run the day to day affairs of Pakistan Cricket Board.