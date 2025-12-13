Saturday, December 13, 2025
Students participate in various games and sports activities during the annual sports day of Head Start School in the Federal Capital.

APP05-131225 ISLAMABAD: December 13 - Students participate in various games and sports activities during the annual sports day of Head Start School in the Federal Capital. APP/SAK/FHA
APP05-131225
ISLAMABAD: December 13 –
APP06-131225
ISLAMABAD: December 13 – Students participate in various games and sports activities during the annual sports day of Head Start School in the Federal Capital. APP/SAK/FHA
APP07-131225
ISLAMABAD: December 13 – Teachers participate in a tug-of-war competition during the annual sports day of Head Start School in the Federal Capital. APP/SAK/FHA
APP08-131225
ISLAMABAD: December 13 – Students pose for a group photograph with teachers during the annual sports day of Head Start School in the Federal Capital. APP/SAK/FHA
