Street Child Football training camp kicks off

ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP):The 60-days training camp for the Street Child Football World Cup 2026, Mexico, has commenced at the Muslim Hands Educational Complex, Wazirabad.

Senior coach Rashid Abba from the renowned English Premier League club West Ham United will visit the camp in January and conduct special training sessions. These sessions will provide players with world-class, coaching and training at grassroots-level, said a press release.

The training camp is being held under the supervision of Head Coach Muhammad Rashid and includes street child players selected through formal trials last year from all four provinces of Pakistan—Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa—as well as Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

A final squad, selected from the best-performing players at the camp, will represent Pakistan at the Street Child Football World Cup 2026 in Mexico, scheduled for May 2026.

Prior to the tournament, a final one-month camp will be organized in Islamabad. It is noteworthy that the Pakistan Street Child Football Team finished as runners-up in the previous two World Cups held in Russia (2018) and Qatar (2022).