SBP to hold online training workshops in all nine divisions of Punjab: sports minister

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Jul 13 (APP):Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, here said on Monday that SBP will conduct online training workshops in phases in all nine divisions of Punjab from July 16 to September 10.

Highlighting the significance of online training workshops, he sai said these workshops are very useful activities for Punjab’s sports officers. “It will be a great learning opportunity for regional coaches, district and tehsil level sports officers. They can update their sports knowledge and skills and improve their performances through these workshops,” he added.

He appreciated the holding of online training workshop of Punjab sports officers at divisional level under the auspices of Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab.

Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology and Tourism Punjab Ehsan Bhutta, in his statement said that online training workshop is very suitable platform to impart modern training to Punjab sports officers. “In the present circumstances, it is the best way to teach our sports officers about modern sports techniques and that too with nominal cost. Provincial sports officers must take part in this online training workshop with full dedication and commitment,” he added.

Following is the schedule of online training workshop:

DivisionDateTopicTrainers

Rawalpindi16-07-2020 (11:00AM – 12:30PM)Sports & Fitness,A Unique Lifestyle Dr Nabeel, Sports Physician & Nutritionist

Sahiwal 22-07-2020 (10:30AM – 01:00PM)Basics of Rescue Operation and How to provide First Aid during Sports Activities M Ishtiaque Chief Instructor Civil Defence Sahiwal

Bahawalpur27-07-2020 (11:00AM – 12:30PM)Role of Biomechanics in Sports Dr. Zia-ul-Haq

Multan 06-08-2020 (10:30AM – 02:30PM)Sports Ethics/Fair Play in Sports Prof. Tars Mohiuddin Director Sports, BZU Multan

Sargodha 11-08-2020 (11:00AM – 02:00PM)History of Doping in Sports and Control ProcessMalik Khalid Zameer Manager Anti-Doping Cricket Team

Gujranwala 19-08-2020 (10:30AM – 12:00PM)Decline of Sports in Pakistan Prof. Bilal Ahmad Qureshi, University of Sargodha

Lahore 25-08-2020 (12:15PM – 01:45PM)Sports Administrationv Faisal Ameer Khan, DSO, Kasur

Faisalabad 01-09-2020 (12:30PM – 02:00PM)Coaching in Modern AgeMiss Fahmida Ayub Asstt. Professor, GCU Fsd

D.G. Khan 10-09-2020 (11:00AM – 12:30PM) Sports Motivation Jamshaid Iqbal, Senior Coach (retd).