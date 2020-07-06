SBP launches fitness programme for awareness of players, public

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Jul 06 (APP):The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) launched a general fitness programme for creating awareness among players and general public, here on Monday.

Experts are imparting training to players of different games and general public under the supervision of Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti on the social media pages of the SBP.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, in a video message, said effective measures were being taken to incline masses towards sports activities on the directives of Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology and Tourism Ehsan Bhutta and Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh.

He said proper guidance is being given to people of different walks of life through social media pages of Sports Board Punjab regarding home sports activities. “Youth Affairs and Sports Department has formulated a general fitness programme because sports activities have been abandoned or postponed across the world due to coronavirus.

“Strong immunity level is a must if someone intends to fight or survive the threat of coronavirus pandemic. Players and masses can strengthen their immune system by following the instructions of experts on social media pages of the Sports Board Punjab”.

In SBP social media videos, physiotherapist Salman Feroze is giving different tips regarding different physical exercises. “People of different walks of life must avail this opportunity and strengthen their immune system”, he added.