SBP 2-day Online Training Workshop concludes

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Jul 09 (APP):Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology and Tourism Punjab Ehsan Bhutta urged the concerned committee to finalise Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for E-Libraries in the province within seven days’ times.

He issued these directions while addressing the participants of 2-day Online Training Workshop here on Thursday.

Over 100 divisional, district and tehsil sports officers of Punjab participated in the Online Training Workshop.

SBP arranged the 2-day Online Training Workshop regarding usage of Zoom, Pakistan Citizen Portal, Social Media and Administration of E-Libraries.

Addressing the workshop on the second and last day, Ehsan Bhutta directed the committee comprising Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh and Director Admin Javed Chohan and other officials to formulate Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for E-Libraries as early as possible.

He said the importance of media and social media has increased a lot in the modern era.

“There will be no permission to hold political, religious, linguistic or any controversial ceremonies in E-Library halls. However, E-Libraries can hold educational, literary and other academic ceremonies”, he added.

Ehsan Bhutta directed the Punjab sports officers to highlight their activities through social media. “It is important for all sports officers of Punjab to have complete know-how about usage of Information Technology”.

He announced the start of talent hunt programme at tehsil level after the resumption of sports activities which are abandoned due to Covid-19 pandemic.

He also congratulated Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh and Director Admin Javed Chohan for excellent holding of Online Training Workshop.

While addressing the participants, Director Admin Javed Chohan said: “There should be strict vigilance on the misuse of the Internet in E-Libraries. E-Libraries and other associated facilities must be used for constructive and healthy purposes. Our potential young boys and girls can contribute a lot in multiple departments through the proper use of E-Libraries”.

PRO to Punjab Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Umair Hassan and Ex-Librarian Asif Bilal delivered lectures on the second day of Online Training Workshop.

Ex-Librarian Asif Bilal spoke in detail about Administration of E-Libraries. He informed the new sports officers about the usage and proper administration of E-Libraries.